Offers telehealth
Dr. Faisal Tai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waterloo, IA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Covenant Medical Center3421 W 9th St, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-8000
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
the most caring and thorough doctor i have been to!
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1619381316
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tai has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tai speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.