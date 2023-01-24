Overview of Dr. Faiz Askar, MD

Dr. Faiz Askar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Askar works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.