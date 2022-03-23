Overview

Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Rakla works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants, PA in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.