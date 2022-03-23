Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD is a Pulmonologist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Rakla works at
Locations
North Houston Respiratory Consultants, PA22999 Highway 59 N Ste 154, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-4436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Houston Respiratory Consultants - Humble9950 Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-6803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a Covid-19 patient of Dr. Rakla's and spent 3 weeks inpatient at two hospitals with pneumonia in both lungs, with the last 2 weeks being under Dr. Rakla's care. I found Dr. Rakla to be an exceptional physician! He is both highly competent and knowledgeable as well as very patient-focused and caring. He was happy to take the time to answer not only all my questions but also my spouse's questions by phone. While I was inpatient, Dr. Rakla orchestrated a treatment regime that resulted in my being successfully discharged well along the road to recovery. Since discharge, he and his office staff have been wonderful in coordinating my ongoing evaluations and treatment. I am very pleased to wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Rakla and his staff!
About Dr. Fakhruddin Rakla, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1932131505
Education & Certifications
- Civil Hospital
- Civil Hospital
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
