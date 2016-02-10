Dr. Fan Caprio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fan Caprio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fan Caprio, MD
Dr. Fan Caprio, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Caprio's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were very impressed and happy with this dr. She really took the care and time to listen to what was going on and thoroughly explained every step.
About Dr. Fan Caprio, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1548493208
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
