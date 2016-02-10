Overview of Dr. Fan Caprio, MD

Dr. Fan Caprio, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Caprio works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.