Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atallah Lajam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD
Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Atallah Lajam works at
Dr. Atallah Lajam's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Jackson Heights37 22 82 St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors - Long Island City4604 31st Ave Ste B, Long Island City, NY 11103 Directions
-
3
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114Th St, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atallah Lajam?
That’s best Doctor in the city so kindly n very helpful. He listen yours problem n do the help for all kind God bless him n his family He’s angle
About Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1356382246
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp|Lenox Hill Hospital
- Brooklyn Hospital Center|Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- Elmhurst Coll
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah Lajam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atallah Lajam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atallah Lajam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atallah Lajam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atallah Lajam works at
Dr. Atallah Lajam has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah Lajam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah Lajam speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Atallah Lajam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah Lajam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah Lajam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah Lajam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.