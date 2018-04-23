Overview of Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD

Dr. Farah Atallah Lajam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Atallah Lajam works at Mount Sinai Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.