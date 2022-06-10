Overview

Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Salahuddin works at Aurora Health Center in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.