See All Plastic Surgeons in Orange, CA
Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD

Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard

Dr. Shabdiz works at Entrust Medical Group in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
4.6 (64)
View Profile

Dr. Shabdiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Entrust Medical Group
    1140 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 543-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shabdiz?

    Aug 13, 2021
    My wife had an inner ear test canceled when she arrived for her appointment after a month of waiting and no advance notice. When we tried to reschedule that test, it was going to be another 6 weeks of waiting. I complained bitterly and was told that the Office Manager, named Christian, was not available but would call me back. A couple of hours later I received Christian's call, he was extremely apologetic and helpful, he had managed to get my wife back on the schedule the very next week, and then when we arrived for that appointment, he made a point of coming out to introduce himself to me and once again apologized for the past circumstances. In a world of being forced to use websites to communicate and talking to people in a foreign country with strange accents and speech patterns, it was extremely refreshing to deal with a person with a soul and a desire to perform at a high standard to provide customer service. Thank you, Christian. Respectfully, Randy & Catherine Hix
    Randy Hix — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shabdiz to family and friends

    Dr. Shabdiz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shabdiz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD.

    About Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790955052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabdiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shabdiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shabdiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shabdiz works at Entrust Medical Group in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shabdiz’s profile.

    Dr. Shabdiz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabdiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabdiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabdiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabdiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabdiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.