Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Anoosh works at
Locations
Long Island Laparoscopic Surgeryp.l.l.c.625 Belle Terre Rd Ste 202, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 689-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anoosh performed a life saving emergency surgery which consisted of bowel resection, hernia repair and gangrene removal from my intestines. Dr. Anoosh is very knowledgeable has excellent bedside manner and performed competently and brilliantly before and after my surgery. God bless Dr. Anoosh!
About Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1558501668
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anoosh accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anoosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anoosh works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anoosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anoosh.
