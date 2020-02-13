See All Pediatricians in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD

Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Satey works at Fariborz D Satey MD in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Satey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Satey's Pediatric & Adolescent Medical Clinic
    627 W Avenue Q Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 272-5656
  2. 2
    Fariborz David Satey MD Inc
    1707 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 949-5929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchitis
Gastritis
Immunization Administration
Bronchitis
Gastritis
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Satey?

    Feb 13, 2020
    I wrote the review below and would like to clarify that I called the Palmdale location after my bad experience with the Lancaster staff. The Palmdale staff were the complete opposite and actually VERY friendly. She was able to verify my insurance through the computer system with no problem and scheduled the appointment for my son. So glad I was able to reach out to another location of Dr. Satay's and have a positive experience!
    Jessica — Feb 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Satey to family and friends

    Dr. Satey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Satey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD.

    About Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609986439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Satey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.