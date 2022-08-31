Overview

Dr. Farid Razavi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Razavi works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.