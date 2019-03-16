See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Easton, PA
Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Qureshi works at St. Luke's Physician Group Inc. in Easton, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.
    1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 893-7098
  2. 2
    Spine & Pain Associates
    830 Ostrum St, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 538-6430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902049695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
