Dr. Farrukh Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Farrukh Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Farrukh Chaudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group801 S Washington St Fl 3, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farrukh Chaudhry, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003077900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
