Overview of Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD

Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Hashmi works at Lourdes Counseling Center in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.