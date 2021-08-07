Overview of Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD

Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Hekmat works at Hekmat Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.