See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD

Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Hekmat works at Hekmat Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hekmat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hekmat Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc.
    9763 W Pico Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 712-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hekmat?

    Aug 07, 2021
    I think Dr. Hekmat is a great orthopedist. I am a triathlete who qualified for AG US Nationals, Olympic distance and I am preparing for an Ironman coming up soon. Dr. Hekmat was an enormous help in finding ways to heal and recover my injury. I also got to meet Dr. Shirin Hekmat, who was just wonderful as is the entire staff that works for Dr. Hekmat. The facility is super clean and everything is handled very professionally. I would highly recommend Dr. Hekmat.
    Angel Diamond — Aug 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hekmat to family and friends

    Dr. Hekmat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hekmat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD.

    About Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811028012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hekmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hekmat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hekmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hekmat works at Hekmat Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hekmat’s profile.

    Dr. Hekmat has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hekmat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekmat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hekmat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hekmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hekmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.