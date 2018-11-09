Overview of Dr. Fatma Levent, MD

Dr. Fatma Levent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Cukurova Univ and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Levent works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.