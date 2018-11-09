Dr. Fatma Levent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatma Levent, MD
Overview of Dr. Fatma Levent, MD
Dr. Fatma Levent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Cukurova Univ and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Levent works at
Dr. Levent's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levent?
She took excellent care of my boys!
About Dr. Fatma Levent, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457684524
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University (Lubbock) Program
- 1999
- Cukurova Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levent using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levent works at
Dr. Levent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.