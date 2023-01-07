See All Cardiologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. 

Dr. Ameer works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 755-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ameer?

Jan 07, 2023
Treated very professionally! Nice, pleasant visit with Dr. Amir. Very helpful.
— Jan 07, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ameer to family and friends

Dr. Ameer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ameer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD.

About Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790195402
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ameer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ameer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ameer works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Ameer’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.