Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD
Overview
Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Ameer works at
Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Treated very professionally! Nice, pleasant visit with Dr. Amir. Very helpful.
About Dr. Fawzi Ameer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790195402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameer works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameer.
