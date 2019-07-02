Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD
Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Faiz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Faiz's Office Locations
-
1
Fayaz A. Faiz M.d. P.A.11760 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-0117
-
2
S Fazle A Meerza MD1740 W 27th St Ste 201, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (281) 955-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faiz?
Visited him twice, my husband was the patient. He was very helpful and thorough, listening and ordering tests to confirm a diagnosis. He explained the outcome very simply. He made himself available by inviting us to phone back for any question or need for medication.
About Dr. Fayaz Faiz, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1467498642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faiz works at
Dr. Faiz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faiz speaks Hindi and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Faiz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.