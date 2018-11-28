Overview

Dr. Fazia Mir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Mir works at Presbyterian Outpatient Gastroenterology Clinic in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.