Overview of Dr. Federico Ceppa, MD

Dr. Federico Ceppa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Ceppa works at Union Community Care in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.