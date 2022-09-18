See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (4)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM

Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Cecunjanin works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cecunjanin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases
    301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Medical Center Initiative for
    318 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cecunjanin?

    Sep 18, 2022
    He diagnosed and treated the problem with care while discussing with me causes and treatments to care for the wounded area
    Nlsn — Sep 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cecunjanin to family and friends

    Dr. Cecunjanin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cecunjanin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM.

    About Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356789820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecunjanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cecunjanin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cecunjanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cecunjanin works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cecunjanin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecunjanin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecunjanin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecunjanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecunjanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.