Dr. Rivera-Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix Rivera-Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Felix Rivera-Perez, MD
Dr. Felix Rivera-Perez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Rivera-Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rivera-Perez's Office Locations
-
1
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance4770 N Expressway Ste 303, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 362-3715
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
-
3
Miguel Angel Gutierrez MD & Associates2108 S M St Ste 4, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera-Perez?
He helped me , not only with my medical problems, but also helped me in my daily life decisions and i am eternally helpful to him.
About Dr. Felix Rivera-Perez, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003078692
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Perez works at
Dr. Rivera-Perez has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera-Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera-Perez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.