Overview of Dr. Fen Liang, MD

Dr. Fen Liang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liang works at Israel Trujillo MD in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.