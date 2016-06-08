Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Feng Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Locations
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 493-6001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor was honest with me, from all that I could see, and made my experience with him reasonable and reliable. Thank you Dr Wang!
About Dr. Feng Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1922283431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
