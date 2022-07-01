Overview of Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD

Dr. Feraidoun Khonsari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Khonsari works at Feraidoun Khonsari MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.