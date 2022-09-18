Overview of Dr. Fernando Alemany, MD

Dr. Fernando Alemany, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St. John the Baptist Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alemany works at Fernando L. Alemany, MD, APMC in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.