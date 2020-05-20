Dr. Fernando Contreras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contreras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Contreras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Contreras, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Contreras works at
Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7919
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctors and staff at this office! Everyone is so nice, doctors are patient with all my questions and so knowledgeable. And no long wait times! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Fernando Contreras, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Ignacio A. Santos School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contreras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contreras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contreras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contreras has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contreras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Contreras speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Contreras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contreras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contreras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contreras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.