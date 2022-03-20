Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Zarraga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD
Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. De Zarraga's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Pekin Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
When I went into exam room doctor was already evaluating the results of my blood work. Evaluation of blood work and procedures to follow were thoroughly discussed. My concerns were addressed
About Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578550810
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
