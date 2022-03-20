Overview of Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD

Dr. Fernando De Zarraga, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. De Zarraga works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.