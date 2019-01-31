Overview of Dr. Fernando Trespalacios, MD

Dr. Fernando Trespalacios, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Trespalacios works at Nephrology Associates Of South Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.