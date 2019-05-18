Dr. Firas Badin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Badin, MD
Overview of Dr. Firas Badin, MD
Dr. Firas Badin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Badin's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington107 Diagnostic Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington793 Eastern Bypass Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington610 East Brannon Road Suite 202, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Badin is professional and scientific as well as kind and compassionate. He is truly awesome and amazing.
About Dr. Firas Badin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badin has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Badin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.