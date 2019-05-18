Overview of Dr. Firas Badin, MD

Dr. Firas Badin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Badin works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY, Richmond, KY and Nicholasville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.