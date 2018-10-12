Dr. Florence Comite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florence Comite, MD
Overview
Dr. Florence Comite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Comite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Hair Restoration150 Central Park S Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 288-8123
-
2
ComiteMD55 E 86th St # 1B, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-8123
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comite?
She has a novel approach to care and understands the root of medical outcomes and treatment is based on a personalized plan for each patient.
About Dr. Florence Comite, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790998540
Education & Certifications
- NICHD
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comite works at
Dr. Comite speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Comite. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.