Dr. Flower Mai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Flower Mai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Flower Mai, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Mai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Regional Physicians Group4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 764-5350
-
2
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mai?
I have seen my ENT my Endocrinologist and a surgical doctor. I have had a mass on my Thyroid that ive known since September. None of them were able to do a biopsy due to lack of skill or money. Dr Mai got me in checked it out said no problem here are some resources and now scheduled for a biopsy that she said she can get to with no problem. love her
About Dr. Flower Mai, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184821522
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.