Overview

Dr. Floyd Willis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Willis works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.