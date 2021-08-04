Overview of Dr. Francis Attiogbe, MD

Dr. Francis Attiogbe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Attiogbe works at Fesss Family Healthcare LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.