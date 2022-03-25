Dr. Francis Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francis Butler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francis Butler, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Behavioral Health Options100 Main St Ste 203, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 380-2606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for years. He has always been insightful, caring, and friendly. More importantly, he will listen and adjust medications to provide the patient with the best possible outcome. Guy is pretty funny too, making him super easy to talk to.
About Dr. Francis Butler, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1922131234
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
