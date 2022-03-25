See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Safety Harbor, FL
Dr. Francis Butler, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis Butler, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Butler works at Behavioral Health Options in Safety Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Health Options
    Behavioral Health Options
100 Main St Ste 203, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
(727) 380-2606
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Alcohol Withdrawal
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol Withdrawal
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Opioid Withdrawal

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2022
I have been seeing him for years. He has always been insightful, caring, and friendly. More importantly, he will listen and adjust medications to provide the patient with the best possible outcome. Guy is pretty funny too, making him super easy to talk to.
    About Dr. Francis Butler, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922131234
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
