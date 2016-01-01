Overview of Dr. Francis Caputo, MD

Dr. Francis Caputo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Caputo works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Peripheral Arterial Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.