Overview of Dr. Francis Lee, DO

Dr. Francis Lee, DO is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Bellin Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.