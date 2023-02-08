Overview of Dr. Francis Lichon, MD

Dr. Francis Lichon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Lichon works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.