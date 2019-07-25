See All Podiatrists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Jersey City, NJ
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM

Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.

Dr. Rossi works at Hudson Podiatry Center PC in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rossi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Podiatry Center PC
    3472 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 792-6444
  2. 2
    Hoboken University Medical Center
    308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 418-2089
  3. 3
    Jersey City Medical Center
    355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 792-6444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1487710851
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rossi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

