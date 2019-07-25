Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM
Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.
1
Hudson Podiatry Center PC3472 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07307 Directions (201) 792-6444
2
Hoboken University Medical Center308 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 418-2089
3
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 792-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, compassionate to his patients, he spend time to make sure his patients is comfortable and receive a best service.
About Dr. Francis Rossi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
