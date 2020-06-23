See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Towson, MD
Dr. Francis Wiegmann Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (17)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Francis Wiegmann Jr, MD

Dr. Francis Wiegmann Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Wiegmann Jr works at Lifebridge Community Practices LLC Clinical Associates Sleep Center in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiegmann Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lifebridge Community Practices LLC Clinical Associates Sleep Center
    515 Fairmount Ave, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 494-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Has always taken the time to understand any ailments and recommend proper treatments. My entire family sees him and wouldn’t want to see anyone else.
    — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Francis Wiegmann Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720158694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wiegmann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiegmann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiegmann Jr works at Lifebridge Community Practices LLC Clinical Associates Sleep Center in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Wiegmann Jr’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiegmann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegmann Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiegmann Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiegmann Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

