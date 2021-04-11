Overview of Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD

Dr. Francisco Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.