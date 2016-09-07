Dr. Francisco Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Francisco Ruiz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Locations
Sebastian River Medical Group1421 Malabar Rd NE Ste 250, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8420
Mercyone Waterloo Medical Center3421 W 9th St, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-5000
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 309, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1630
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruiz kindness and compassion comes through in everything he does, from speaking with you on difficult diagnosis' to discussing care options, he is a wonderful provider and physician. A little delayed in getting results of testing, unsure if that is office practice issues, but he is well worth the wait.
About Dr. Francisco Ruiz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861430134
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
