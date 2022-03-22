Dr. Francisco Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francisco Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Francisco Torres, MD
Dr. Francisco Torres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Med Juan N Coripas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Jnc Behavioral Services P.A.345 Lorenaly Dr, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 545-0646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
JNC Behavioral Services2506 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 600-7807
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent service, with friendly people willing to help. Has clean spaces
About Dr. Francisco Torres, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1154480515
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Escuela De Med Juan N Coripas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
