Dr. Francisco Valdivia, MD
Dr. Francisco Valdivia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Dr. Valdivia was at my Neurologist for over 20 years. My experience with him was always excellent. He treated MG (Myasthenia Gravis) condition always with knowledge, empathy and kindness. if there is ever someone that looks for a Neurologist I very highly recommend him. Usually those patients feel like I do. I am very blessed to have been under his care and will say that he took me to remission. Thanks to Dr. Francisco Valdivia I live a healthy life with dignity. "I will always be grateful to him!"
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
