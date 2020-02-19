Overview of Dr. Franco Lee, MD

Dr. Franco Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lee works at PriMMed in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.