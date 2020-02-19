Dr. Franco Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franco Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franco Lee, MD
Dr. Franco Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Primmed5741 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 798-0111
-
2
Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.1397 S Loop Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 798-0111
- 3 6240 N Durango Dr Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 798-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee has treated me for Back Pain. He has been very dedicated in trying to help me. I have no doubt that he treats all of his patients with a very caring approach. His staff has been very kind as well as very efficient. He, and his staff deserve very, very high health grades.
About Dr. Franco Lee, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821029760
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.