Dr. Frank Albino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Albino, MD
Overview of Dr. Frank Albino, MD
Dr. Frank Albino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Albino's Office Locations
Center for Plastic Surgery3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 490, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 977-4696
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot thank Dr. Albino and the Center for Plastic Surgery staff enough for helping me with post-chemo and radiation treatment. I am a Stage 4B Hodgkin’s survivor and required surgery. I am so fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Albino. He is professional, kind, and understanding. I was nervous and insecure, but Dr. Albino alleviated all my concerns. The care I received was excellent. He is truly a talented surgeon. I still cannot believe the way I look, and it is impossible to even tell I had cancer. Having this surgery was the perfect way to close this chapter of my life. I will forever be grateful to Dr. Albino and his staff and cannot recommend them enough.
About Dr. Frank Albino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Integrated Residency In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Integrated Residency In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Albino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.