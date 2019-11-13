Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM
Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Dipalma works at
Dr. Dipalma's Office Locations
-
1
Five County Foot Care2003 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 354-1540
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipalma?
I had bunion surgery on June 21, 2019, performed by Dr. DiPalma. Dr. DiPalma prescribed no weight bearing on my foot for one week. Week two - I was in a boot moving around with literally no pain. I was able to attend an out-of-town wedding on June 30, 2019. It is unbelievable, to me, how well this surgery went. I have to give all praise to the Lord and Dr. DiPalma for his thoroughness, skill, and knowledge. It has been a great experience, considering bunion surgery! I can't say enough about Dr. DiPalma and his staff for their care and concern for me as a patient. I highly recommend Dr. DiPalma for any foot/ankle care.
About Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM
- Podiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982602561
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipalma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipalma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipalma works at
Dr. Dipalma has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipalma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipalma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.