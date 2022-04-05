See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Frank Ebert, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frank Ebert, MD

Dr. Frank Ebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ebert works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in White Sulphur Springs, WV, Timonium, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebert's Office Locations

    MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-5055
    The Greenbrier Clinic
    40823 Midland Trl E, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 536-4870
    MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium
    2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2270
    MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Lutherville
    1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-8894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Dr. Ebert is outstanding! Caring, compassionate, empathetic, skilled, and with a broad knowledge base. Absolutely first class and the best there is for joint replacements in Baltimore. Treated me like I was a member of his family.
    Art McT — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Ebert, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194769380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Madigan AMC
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
