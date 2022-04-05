Overview of Dr. Frank Ebert, MD

Dr. Frank Ebert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ebert works at MedStar Orthopaedics at MUMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in White Sulphur Springs, WV, Timonium, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.