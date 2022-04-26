Overview

Dr. Frank Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West, Girard Medical Center, Integris Miami Hospital, Labette Health, Mercy Hospital Carthage and Nevada Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.