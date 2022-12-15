Dr. Frank Luzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Luzzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frank Luzzi, MD
Dr. Frank Luzzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Luzzi works at
Dr. Luzzi's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group540 Litchfield St Fl 2, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Luzzi did a great job with my surgery,he was very helpful.
About Dr. Frank Luzzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1023046349
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital|Unison Meml Hosp
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
