Dr. Frank Marrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Marrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Marrero works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd Ste 210, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-3000
-
2
Digestive Health Center2770 3rd Ave # S350, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4785
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The ENTIRE staff including Dr. Merrero were friendly, fun and uplifting! It was a pleasure and I left there enlightened that Doctors office CAN be a nice place to visit.....
About Dr. Frank Marrero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093705055
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Gastroenterology
