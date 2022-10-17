Overview

Dr. Frank Marrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Marrero works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.